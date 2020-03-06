EIB gives Greece support for tackling migration

European Investment Bank Vice-President Andrew McDowell held talks in Athens on Friday with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis on two EIB initiatives to help Greece manage the increase in migrant and refugee arrivals.

These include the use of 200 million euros of EIB financing that has already been approved for infrastructure investment in combination with EU structural funds, support for priority investment in public services in districts hosting migrants and refugees, and expansion of the EIB’s Economic Resilience Initiative to Greece and other EU member-states most impacted by hosting large numbers of migrants and refugees.

“As the EU bank, the European Investment Bank is standing by Greece at a time of need. Recent developments call for accelerated engagement by Greece’s European partners and I am pleased to confirm to Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Migration Minister Mitarakis that the EIB stands ready to do more. My colleagues and I look forward to redoubling our efforts over the coming weeks and months to enable Europe to contribute to priority investment here in Greece,” said McDowell.