Greece’s demographic decline represents the greatest perceived threat to the country’s future, according to the latest survey by think tank diaNEOsis, published in Kathimerini’s Sunday edition, which also found that immigration and relations with Turkey were among the top concerns cited by respondents.

The country’s shrinking population is the top concern for 47.1 percent of Greeks, according to the study, which also found that 64 percent of Greeks aged between 25-39 percent have no children.

Immigration is the biggest worry for 41.7 percent, with 92 percent saying that the size of Greece’s immigrant population is “too big.” Slightly over 74 percent associated migrants with an increase in crime and 60.3 percent with high unemployment rates.

Only 28.2 percent said the presence of immigrants enriches local culture and 24.6 percent said the newcomers could help ease demographic pressure.

Just over 32 percent described Turkey as their main concern.

The state of the Greek economy is in fourth place, with 77.5 percent disagreeing with the statement that “Greece has exited its bailout agreements.” That was followed by climate change, globalization, terrorism and technological developments, the survey found.

The survey was carried out in association with Marc researchers between November-December 2019, before the migrant standoff on the Evros border and before the impact of the coronavirus was felt in the country.