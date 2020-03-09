Education Ministry publishes list of closed schools over Covid-19

The Greek Ministry of Education advised Greeks to visit its web page (www.minedu.gov.gr) on a regular basis to find out which schools have suspended operations for preventative reasons due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The list includes public and private schools in Athens and Thessaloniki and several prefectures throughout Greece that will be shut down, for varying durations.



On Monday night, ithe published list included schools suspending operations as of Tuesday.

[ANA-MPA]