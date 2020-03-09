Prices of goods in high demand being monitored

The price of surgical masks and other commodities that have come in high demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak will be put under the scrutiny by the Competition Commission to prevent profiteering.



Apart from masks, the products being monitored, according to the watchdog, include disinfectants, long-life milk, rice and pasta.



Although no complaints have been submitted to the regulator so far, it is considered certain that prices will go up in the next few days in the face of soaring demand and product shortages.



The same scrutiny will apply to producers and wholesalers of high-demand products to prevent price-fixing.