Inflation slows from 0.9 pct in Jan to 0.2 pct in Feb

Greece’s annual headline consumer price inflation slowed to 0.2 percent in February from 0.9 percent in the previous month, Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data showed on Tuesday.



The figures also showed EU-harmonized inflation eased to 0.4 percent last month from 1.1 percent in January.



Eurozone consumer prices rose more slowly in February than in January, as expected, as the spread of the coronavirus around the world depressed oil prices.



Prices rose 1.2 percent year-on-year.



[Reuters]