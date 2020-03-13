Malls, cafes, bars, eateries to close as coronavirus cases rise to 190

Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Friday announced new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, saying that all malls, cafes, bars and food outlets to close though supermarkets are to remain open.

Food outlets offering home delivery service will be able to continue those, he said.

The measures came a few hours after the Culture Ministry announced that all museums and archaeological sites will close down for two weeks.

Meanwhile the number of cases of coronavirus in Greece has risen to 190.