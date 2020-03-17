Civil weddings to be held in a small circle

Municipal authorities across Greece are starting to put a cap on the number of people who can be in attendance during civil wedding ceremonies as part of the bid to contain the Covid-19 epidemic.

The measure comes as local authorities brace for a rise in applications for civil weddings after the government on Monday announced a ban on church ceremonies and services.

The Municipality of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece was the first to announce measures on Monday night, saying that only six people will be allowed in the room where such ceremonies are conducted. Including the deputy mayor who reads the vows and the secretary overseeing the process, the cap means that one set of parents at least is in for disappointment.

Thessaloniki, also in northern Greece, will be allowing up to 10 people to attend civil weddings at a time, while other municipal authorities are expected to follow suit in the coming days.