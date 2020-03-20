New sanitation equipment acquired to help clean the capital

City Hall has received a boost in the capital’s efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, taking delivery on Thursday of 35 new street cleaning machines and 10 new water trucks to boost its sanitation fleet, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis announced.

The new equipment, which City Hall has been waiting for for seven months, is to join the municipality’s cleaning efforts from Monday. It is expected to make a significant difference as, to date, the municipal sanitation department has depended on 10 street cleaning machines and 10 trucks.

Apart from the capital’s roads, streets and squares, the sanitation effort is also expected to focus on other busy areas, such as the areas outside hospitals, metro and train stations, bus stops, churches (which remain open for private prayer despite a suspension of church services), as well as state and municipal buildings and parks.

The trucks and cleaning machines will use a special disinfectant in line with National Health Organization (EODY) guidelines.