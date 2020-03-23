Forms or text message required to leave house after virus lockdown

A stringent ban on circulation with came into effect on Monday morning, as the government toughened measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in Greece that has killed 17 and infected 624.

Under the new rule, announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday evening, only those going to or from their workplace, shopping for food or medicine, visiting a doctor or pharmacy, taking brief exercise or walking their pet will be allowed to leave their homes.

People returning to their permanent places of residence will also be exempt, as will those who are unable to do banking transactions online or have serious family obligations.

The measures will be in place until April 6. To circulate, citizens must bear a police ID or a passport with them, and a form naming one of the approved reasons to be out.

There are two types of documents for the latter: Document A relates to citizen circulation, and is filled out once by the person going to work, with name, home address, work address, and shift schedule. This will be provided by employers.

Document 2 is for trips not related to work, and must be filled out by a citizen every time they wish to leave their house. It must contain name, home address, destination, and reason for circulation.

Any violation of these rules will carry a 150-euro fine.

Forms for workers and employers are available for downloading at forma.gov.gr. Other options include a piece of paper and handwriting the data necessary.

The third option is sending a text message to 13033. In the body of the text note any of six reasons (1 to 6), leave a space, add your name, then your home address. (Directions for this also to be found on forma.gov.gr.)

Reasons to be listed on form: 1. pharmacy, doctor; 2. basic needs or supermarket that doesn't deliver; 3. bank if e-banking not possible; 4. helping people in need; 5. funeral, baptism, wedding, or divorced parents' visitation rights; 6. outdoor exercise or pet walking.

Generally speaking, citizens may only circulate outside their homes for the following eight reasons:

1. Going to and from work during work hours.

2. Going to a pharmacy or a scheduled medical appointment.

3. Going to a store for basic goods, when there is no home delivery.

4. Going to the bank if an online transaction is not possible.

5. Going to help out people in need.

6. Going to an event such as a wedding, baptism, funeral or such, in accordance with the law.

7. Going out to exercise or to walk a pet, and only singly or by two. In the latter case, keeping a distance of 1.5 meters between the walkers/runners.

8. Moving back to one's main residence.

Medical and nursing personnel, designated staff from civil protection, security forces and the armed forces will be exempted from the circulation ban, as the prime minister announced.

At the same time, people are banned from using children's play areas, outdoor exercise facilities, organized marinas, parks and smaller local parks.

Mass transport will run on limited but basic work schedules. There are no restrictions on private cars except that there can be no more than one passenger.