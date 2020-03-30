Extension of deadline  for numerous declarations

The Finance Ministry has extended the deadline for the submission of declarations concerning a number of categories in order to assist corporations, accountants and tax experts which are currently facing a struggle to support the economy, as it said in a statement.



The decision by Deputy Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos, which came following a recommendation by the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis, provides for a two-month extension for declarations regarding capital concentration and stamp duty, the environmental tax imposed on plastic bags, accommodation tax, earnings from games of chance, and inheritance, donations and parental concessions.



The statement said that the deadlines are being extended to allow companies and accountants to focus on fulfilling their income tax declaration obligations that are crucial for the support of the economy.



It added that for the protection of taxpayers and tax officers, the capital taxation declarations submitted in the coming weeks will be received and processed without inspection, which will be implemented at a later date.