Mobile prescriptions available as of Monday

Citizens have the option as of Monday of purchasing medications from pharmacists with the use of their mobile phones without having to present a doctor’s prescription in a printed form.

People will be able to get their prescriptions through gov.gr, via an app which will be launched on a trial basis Monday.

The joint initiative by the ministries of Digital Governance and Health seeks to simplify the process for all those involved (citizens, doctors, pharmacists) while ensuring safety, transparency and privacy at all stages.

In addition, doctors will be able to prescribe remote prescriptions for those with chronic diseases, relieving vulnerable members of the population of the need to leave their homes to get one.