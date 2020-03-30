AHEPA to get 17 new ICU beds

The AHEPA University Hospital in Thessaloniki, northern Greece will get 17 new intensive care unit beds Monday.

Last week, staff at the hospital, which is at the forefront of the effort to fight the new coronavirus in the northern port city, had made an urgent plea for more supplies of protective gear to help them cope, highlighting shortages in surgical masks and antiseptics.

According to reports, AHEPA was at the weekend treating at least 20 Covid-19 patients in special units and at least four in ICUs.