Aegean Airlines flight arrives in Athens with 1.7 million surgical masks from China

An Aegean Airlines flight arrived at Athens International Airport early on Monday with 1.7 million surgical masks and other materials to help the efforts of the Greek state in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The delivery was the biggest donation to date, according to the government which said that additional flights over the coming days are to bring more than 13 million surgical masks as well as protective uniforms.

Prior to Monday's delivery, a plane from the United Arab Emirates had brought 11 million tons of health supplies to Greece while earlier donations have come from both India and China.