NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Central bank chief commits half his salary to coronavirus fight

TAGS: Coronavirus, Politics, Initiative

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournatas on Monday said that he will be donating 50 percent of his salary over the next two months to help the state deal with the growing cost of fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic.

His initiative comes in response to an appeal earlier in the day by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calling on government officials and the MPs of his ruling New Democracy party to give up half their salaries for two months to the cause.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou also said that she will be putting half her salary into the special fund set up by the government to this end.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 