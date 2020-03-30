Central bank chief commits half his salary to coronavirus fight

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournatas on Monday said that he will be donating 50 percent of his salary over the next two months to help the state deal with the growing cost of fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic.

His initiative comes in response to an appeal earlier in the day by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calling on government officials and the MPs of his ruling New Democracy party to give up half their salaries for two months to the cause.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou also said that she will be putting half her salary into the special fund set up by the government to this end.