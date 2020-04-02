NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Swimming ban brought in as part of Covid-19 measures

A man jogs as a walker passes near a bicycle on the seafront of Palaio Faliro, in southern Athens, amid strict circulation restrictions in effect due to the coronavirus across Greece, on Thursday.

As part of continuing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Greece’s Shipping Ministry on Thursday imposed a ban on swimming in the sea, speargun fishing and watersports.

The measure was decided upon “in the context of tackling the serious threat to public health” posed by Covid-19, the ministry said.

Last month, before the full lockdown was imposed, the government prohibited access to organized beaches after city-dwellers flocked to them following the closure of bars and cafes.

