Gov't to ask creditors for main residence protection extension

The government intends on Wednesday to discuss with its creditors the prospect of extending the protection scheme for the primary residences of indebted borrowers, which expires on April 30, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis told Skai TV on Saturday.



"I do not think there will be any objections from the [European] institutions in the midst of this crisis. Lifting the protection against main residence auctions would constitute a step toward economic normalcy, but at this moment there is nothing normal about our economy. We will push it for later so that our economy can recover after the lockdown," he said.