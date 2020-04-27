Baby roe deer with broken leg found in northern Greek forest

A roe deer calf just a few days old was found with a broken leg by hunters on Mount Paiko, in northern Greece, and taken to the Arcturos wildlife shelter for treatment, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The animal, named Thomas by its saviors, was first taken by the hunters to a vet in Giannitsa.

"Two hunters brought it to me, they had taken their dogs for practice on Mt. Paiko and the dogs found the roe deer. The hunters pulled their dogs away and saw that the baby deer was injured and that its mother was watching it from a distance, unable to help," veterinarian Yiannis Rintis was quoted as saying by ANA-MPA.

"They wrapped it in a blanket and brought me the animal, which with this injury had no chance to survive."

The deer's chances of survival in the woods with such an injury and with pieces of its umbilical cord still on its body were extremely slim.

The animal weighs 1.5 kg. Its broken leg was set in a special cast and the vets in charge believe that it will heal quickly.

It will be kept at the shelter in Florina and will be released back into the wild when it's healed.