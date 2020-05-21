Greek adolescents rate their health significantly better than their counterparts in other countries although their habits do not justify this confidence, according to a study by the World Health Organization made public this week which also showed that most Greek youngsters feel supported by their families.

According to the study of 45 countries in Europe and North America, titled “Health Behavior in School-Aged Children,” 50 percent of Greeks aged 11-15 rated their health as very good compared to an average of 37 percent.



But 25 percent of Greeks were overweight (compared to a 21 percent average), only 31 percent regularly ate fruit (compared to a 40 percent average) and 85 percent of 15-year-olds said they had tried alcohol (compared to 59 percent).

Only 15 percent of Greek children said they liked school, nearly half the 28 percent average. But 78 percent said they enjoyed strong support from their families, higher than the 72 percent average.