Police detain woman over Kallithea acid attack

Greek police on Thursday were questioning a suspect in connection with an acid attack on a 34-year-old woman in southern Athens on May 20.

The suspect, a woman aged 35, is being held at the offices of Athens’ Security Subdivision. According to police information, she has not confessed to the crime.

The clue that appears to have pointed to the suspect is the phone card she allegedly used to call a taxi that transferred her to and from the scene of the crime.

The breakthrough in the case came after officers examined footage from security cameras in the area and phone records from calls made by a number of suspects.

The victim is being treated for severe burns to her face and body in a clinic in southern Athens.