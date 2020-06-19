Minimizing health inequalities and strengthening community based care for migrants and refugees: Virtual EU Info Day by Prolepsis Institute for the Mig-HealthCare project

Prolepsis Institute is organizing a Virtual Info Day on June 23, from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., for the finalization of the Mig-HealthCare project. Representatives from the European Commission, the World Health Organization and executives from scientific organizations from more than 10 European countries will participate. Greek government representatives will address the event.



The Mig-HealthCare project – strengthening Community Based Care to minimize health inequalities and improve the integration of vulnerable migrants and refugees into local communities – aims to reduce health inequalities through the improvement of physical and mental health services for migrants and refugees. Prolepsis Institute, the coordinator of the project, is organizing this event to disseminate the research findings and educational tools produced by the project consortium and to raise awareness within the European public.

The Info Day will present the project’s research findings on issues related to the provision of healthcare services for migrants/refugees, as well as results from a survey among 10 European countries on the health status of this group. In addition, educational tools for health professionals that can facilitate better and safer healthcare will be presented.

Research findings showed that significant health issues among migrants/refugees include mental health, chronic diseases, oral and dental hygiene and vaccinations. In addition, the need to focus on health professionals’ training concerning communication and cultural mediation emerged as an issue of particular importance.

The educational and informative tools that will be presented are:



- The Roadmap & Toolbox, a useful on line application providing information and also tools available in different languages regarding health matters of migrants/refugees, and



- The interactive map, developed in collaboration with the MyHealth program, providing information on health, psychological and social support services in 13 European countries (refugee accommodation structures, NGOs, pubic healthcare organizations etc.).



Mig-HealthCare is a three-year project, co-funded by the European Union’s Health Program (2014-2020), which will be completed in June 2020. It is implemented by a 14-member consortium of Universities, national authorities and NGOs: Prolepsis Institute (coordinator, Greece) CARDET (Cyprus), the EHESP French School of Public Health, the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, the Central Union of Greek Municipalities (KEDE), the Ethno-Medical Centre (Germany), Kopin (Malta), the National Health Operations Centre (NaHOC, Greece), the Research Institute on Social Welfare Policy (University of Valencia, Spain), Oxfam Italy, the Region of Sterea Ellada (Greece), Uppsala University (Sweden), Verein Multikulturell – Tyrolean Integration Centre (Austria), National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD, Bulgaria).



More information on the program and the registration process can be found here: infoday.mighealthcare.eu



More information on the Mig-HealthCare project is available here: https://www.mighealthcare.eu/

The event will take place online through the Zoom platform in English. Registration is free of charge and participants will be accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis. Participation certificates will be provided.

The Institute of Preventive Medicine, Environmental and Occupational Health Prolepsis is a nongovernmental organization, active in the field of medical research, health promotion, environmental and occupational health since 1990. Prolepsis’ mission is to respond to major public health needs of Greece and Europe, by conducting rigorous academic research and implementing it into humanitarian and educational actions, aiming for the end of poverty and social isolation as well as the promotion of the health of vulnerable population groups.