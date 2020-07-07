Unprecedented drop in turnover  for food service, accommodation

The turnover of food service and accommodation enterprises posted an unprecedented nosedive in April, shrinking by 73.5% and 92% respectively compared to the same month last year, according to Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data released on Monday for the month when Greece was in lockdown from start to finish.



April turnover for the accommodation sector amounted to 17.6 million euros, against €217.5 million in April 2019.



The decline in Attica amounted to 89%, while on the island of Limnos in the northern Aegean there was an increase of 47.5% year-on-year.



The food service sector recorded takings of just €30.5 million, compared to €109.7 million a year earlier.



In Attica turnover dropped 72%.



Over the first quarter of the year, which included the first month of restrictions, the turnover of food service companies fell 10.3% from the January-March 2019 period, and the accommodation sector endured a 17.1% annual drop.