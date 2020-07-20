Meteora photo goes viral on Instagram
Instagram’s official account, which has more than 357 million followers, on Monday shared a photograph of Meteora in central Greece.
The towering rocks topped by age-old monasteries in Meteora are a UNESCO world heritage site and one of the country’s key tourist attractions.
“Hello from Kalambaka. We are dreaming of this little village located at the base of the Meteora, a rock formation in central Greece,” said a comment under the post.
“The Meteora (which translates as ‘suspended in the air’) is known for its complex of remote monasteries, built high up on these natural pillars,” it said.
The image, shot by Berlin-based artist Frederik Schindler (@frederikschindler), has already received more than 1,2 million likes.
