PM meets Tom Hanks, now a Greek citizen

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva, met Saturday with two famous recent Greek citizens.

Mitsotakis published in his Instagram account the above photo, with Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson showing their newly-minted Greek passports. “@ritawilson and @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens,” Mitsotakis wrote.

The meeting took place on the island of Paros. Wilson, who is partly of Greek descent, and Hanks have long owned a house on the nearby island of Antiparos.