A joint ministerial decision allowing private sector employers to work from home, a measure that was implemented in the past few months by many businesses as a way to prevent coronavirus infections, has been extended for two months, until September 30.

The joint ministerial decision signed by the Ministries of Labor, Finance and Health, states that the employer can determine, unilaterally, that employees will work from home.

It is likely that a legislative provision will be passed most likely in September to specify the obligations and rights of employers and employees during distance work, even after the measures to limit the spread of the virus have been lifted.