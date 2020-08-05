President expresses 'pain and sorrow' over deadly Beirut blast

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday expressed her condolences to her Lebanese counterpart, General Michel Aoun, over the devastating explosions in Beirut’s port that killed at least 100 and injured scores of people on Tuesday.

“Devastated by the tragic images of destruction in Beirut. Words cannot describe our pain and sorrow. My deepest condolences to President

@General_Aoun and the families of the victims. In these difficult moments, the Greek people stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people,” she said in a tweet on her official account.

Earlier on Wednesday, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection said Greece send a Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) rescue team to Lebanon as an immediate relief response, after Lebanon lodged a request through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Greek diplomatic sources said earlier that one Greek national has died and two were injured in the explosion.