Mortgage holders financially hit by the pandemic rush to apply online for relief

A total of 11,397 distressed-mortgage holders had applied online by noon on Wednesday for relief through the Finance Ministry’s Bridge subsidy program, which was launched on Tuesday. The program provides a nine-month subsidy for consistent mortgage-owners that comes up to 600 euros or 90% of their first three monthly installments and declines to 80% in the second quarter of the scheme and 70% in the third. An estimated 300,000 mortgage-holders impacted by the pandemic stand to benefit. Applications for the scheme are available on the website www.keyd.gov.gr and the deadline is September 30. [Simela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]