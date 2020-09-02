Bigger business means businesses that have greater funding opportunities, that are stronger in the face of international competition, and more capable of adapting to the needs of the digital economy.

It also means businesses with more tax transparency.

This is why the growth incentive program set to be introduced by the conservative government on the recommendation of the special committee under Cypriot Nobel Laureate Christopher Pissarides is necessary.

The idea behind the plan is to encourage some businesses to grow, but not to wipe out the smaller ones.