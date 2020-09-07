NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Seven Greek islands added to UK quarantine list

Britain said it would add seven Greek islands to its quarantine list from Wednesday morning, announcing that better access to data meant it could decide rules on an island-by-island basis.

The islands affected are: Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos.

The new restrictions, which mean anyone arriving from those islands into Britain must quarantine for 14 days, will apply from 0300 GMT on Wednesday.

