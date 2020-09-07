Seven Greek islands added to UK quarantine list
[File photo: Serifos]
Britain said it would add seven Greek islands to its quarantine list from Wednesday morning, announcing that better access to data meant it could decide rules on an island-by-island basis.
The islands affected are: Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos.
The new restrictions, which mean anyone arriving from those islands into Britain must quarantine for 14 days, will apply from 0300 GMT on Wednesday.
