Opposition SYRIZA holds PM ‘personally responsible’ for Lesvos migrant camp crisis

[InTime News]

The leader of the main opposition SYRIZA party on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis should be held “personally responsible” for the overnight fires that destroyed the Moria refugee and migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Wednesday, leaving thousands without shelter amid a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

In a post on Facebook, leftist leader Alexis Tsipras said that events on the island have proved Mitsotakis and his conservative New Democracy party’s “failure to deal with one of the “biggest issues ever to face Greece and Europe.”

“The wound that is Moria should have been closed. And it was going to be closed,” said the former prime minister, adding that his government had a plan for reducing overcrowding at the facility, before being defeated in the 2019 polls.

“Instead of closing, though, the wound deepened,” Tsipras added, calling on the government to support the local community and ensure that thousands of refugees and migrants left homeless by the fire are relocated to facilities on the Greek mainland.