Some 200,000 landlords who granted their tenants discounts as a result of the pandemic are to receive a message on Taxisnet as of next Monday asking them the correct mistakes or omissions in the declarations of their rental revenues, so they may receive the tax discount they deserve.



After processing the statements for March-August, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue has ascertained thousands of mistakes and omissions, and instances where taxpayers need to offer clarifications.



Typical errors include submissions without a valid rental contract and discrepancies between the original lease cost and the Covid declaration.