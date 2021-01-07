Domestic air travel restrictions extended until Jan 11
The directive allowing only essential domestic flights between all airports in the country has been extended until Monday, with the aim of protecting passengers and the public from Covid-19.
According to the relevant announcement, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Thursday the extension will last until 6 a.m. on Monday.
Only essential domestic travel is allowed, including flights for health issues, for business purposes and for those returning to their permanent residence.