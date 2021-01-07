NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Domestic air travel restrictions extended until Jan 11

TAGS: Travel, Coronavirus, Health

The directive allowing only essential domestic flights between all airports in the country has been extended until Monday, with the aim of protecting passengers and the public from Covid-19. 

According to the relevant announcement, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Thursday the extension will last until 6 a.m. on Monday. 

Only essential domestic travel is allowed, including flights for health issues, for business purposes and for those returning to their permanent residence.

