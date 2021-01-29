Poll shows ND maintaining solid lead, more Greeks warming to jab
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hosts an online meeting of the cabinet at his office in Athens, on Thursday, January 28. [InTime News]
Governing New Democracy still has a double-digit lead over SYRIZA, a public opinion poll released by Pulse showed on Thursday. It gave the center-right party a 39% approval rating, against 23% for the leftist opposition, though both parties slipped one percentage point compared to Pulse’s December 12-16 poll.
Center-left Movement for Change and the Greek Communist Party (KKE) gained half a point each, with approval ratings of 7.5% and 6.5% respectively, while right-wing nationalist Greek Solution and far-left MeRA25 stayed put at 4.5% and 3%.
Pulse’s poll was carried out by telephone on January 25-27 and its focus was on the health crisis, with 58% of respondents expressing concern about the new coronavirus variant and 39% saying that the further easing of restrictions is “probably” or “completely” unlikely anytime soon. The survey also showed an interesting shift with regards to vaccinations, with 74% saying they will “definitely” or “probably” get the jab, against 67% a month earlier.
On Greek-Turkish ties, just 17% believe recent exploratory contacts will help improve relations, while 59% said Joe Biden’s election as US president will be positive for Greece vis-à-vis Turkey.