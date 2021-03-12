CULTURE BICENTENNIAL

An introduction to Laskarina Bouboulina, 1821 heroine

The director of the family run Bouboulina Museum on the Greek island of Spetses will be delivering an introductory lecture and tour on his famous ancestor, Laskarina Bouboulina (1771-1825).

Pavlos Demertzis-Bouboulis’ tour is centered on the pivotal contribution of Bouboulina – a formidable historical figure and the first woman in the world to hold the rank of admiral – to the 1821 Greek Revolution.

The Saturday, March 13 event is organized by the Greek Embassy in the United States and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s Center for Hellenic Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

It starts at 10 a.m. Los Angeles time and 8 p.m. Greek time. To register, click here.

