city-of-athens-backs-artists-with-free-venues-and-equipment

In a bid to bolster the art community, a sector slammed by the pandemic, the Athens municipal authority on Tuesday said that it will be providing music and other performance artists with venues and equipment free of charge.

Assistance provided under the scheme includes access to city owned cultural venues and theaters like the Technopolis complex in Gazi, as well as essential equipment for the staging of concerts and theater or dance performances.

This is the second year that the City of Athens has provided such support to the capital’s artists, with last year’s initiative benefiting 780 art workers who put on 116 events.

Submissions for the scheme can be emailed to [email protected]