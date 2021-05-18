CULTURE

Underwater archaeological site to open next month

underwater-archaeological-site-to-open-next-month

Greece’s sole underwater archaeological site, located in a marine reserve in the northwestern Aegean, will open to visitors on June 1, the Culture Ministry has announced.

The site is located off the tiny islet of Peristera near Alonissos and is centered on an ancient shipwreck that was carrying hundreds of amphorae, pointy-bottomed clay jugs used for commerce across the ancient Mediterranean, when it went down sometime in the 5th century BC.

Being inside the National Marine Park of Alonissos, a protected area where fishing and other disruptive activities are banned, it also has a wealth of marine life.

The Peristera wreck dive site, the first underwater archaeological site in Greece, was inaugurated in August 2020. A museum on underwater archaeology has also been created on Alonissos. 

