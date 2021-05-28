The mystery of the broken figurines and pots of Keros 

The mystery of the broken figurines and vessels of the uninhabited Aegean island of Keros as well as findings from the prehistoric settlement of the adjacent islet Daskalio are presented in an exhibition titled “Look Across: A Settlement on Keros 4,500 years Ago” that opened at the Gallery of the Municipality of Athens last week with free admission to the public.

The finds date to the Early Cycladic period (3200-2100 BC) and the prevailing theory is that the broken figurines were part of an Early Bronze Age ritual which involved visits by ancient pilgrims to the island to attend a religious ceremony and the breaking of the figurines when they left to take a piece with them.

The findings presented do not have the brilliance of other objects, as the head of the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Cyclades, Dimitris Athanasoulis explains, but they are indicative of the great importance of Keros in early Cycladic culture.