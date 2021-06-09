better-viewing-at-the-renovated-national-gallery

The expanded space of the National Gallery has been hailed as a success by three art experts who have visited the venue since it reopened to the public on May 14 after undergoing major renovation work. Manos Dimitrakopoulos, Irene Orati and Stefanos Daskalakis note that the main improvements are the larger rooms, careful lighting and better positioning of the works, which has created significantly better viewing conditions, and the fact that they are divided into thematic units rather than according to era or artist. Dimitrakopoulos also proposed offering incentives to individuals and organizations that own valuable works by local artists to showcase them at the gallery. The eight-year overhaul doubled its exhibitions spaces, modernized its storage and conservation capabilities, improved security and enriched the visitor experience. [Intime News]