CULTURE

Better viewing at the renovated National Gallery

better-viewing-at-the-renovated-national-gallery

The expanded space of the National Gallery has been hailed as a success by three art experts who have visited the venue since it reopened to the public on May 14 after undergoing major renovation work. Manos Dimitrakopoulos, Irene Orati and Stefanos Daskalakis note that the main improvements are the larger rooms, careful lighting and better positioning of the works, which has created significantly better viewing conditions, and the fact that they are divided into thematic units rather than according to era or artist. Dimitrakopoulos also proposed offering incentives to individuals and organizations that own valuable works by local artists to showcase them at the gallery. The eight-year overhaul doubled its exhibitions spaces, modernized its storage and conservation capabilities, improved security and enriched the visitor experience. [Intime News]

Museum Visual Arts Culture
READ MORE
impact-of-pandemic-addressed-with-lectures-on-museum-day
CULTURE

Impact of pandemic addressed with lectures on Museum Day

museums-open-as-greece-prepares-to-kick-off-tourism-season
CULTURE

Museums open as Greece prepares to kick off tourism season

finishing-touches-put-on-national-gallery
IMAGES

Finishing touches put on National Gallery

A handout photo made available by the Greek Prime Minister's office shows Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (C) guiding by National Gallery Director Marina Lampraki-Plaka (2-R) and Culture minister Lina Mendoni (R), at the National Gallery, in Athens, Greece, 20 March 2021. [Dimitris Papamitsos/EPA/Handout
CULTURE

PM visits National Gallery after major renovation

ionian-museums-join-forces
CULTURE

Ionian museums join forces

benaki-museum-plans-artwork-auction-as-revenues-plunge-during-the-pandemic
CULTURE

Benaki Museum plans artwork auction as revenues plunge during the pandemic