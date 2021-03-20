pm-visits-national-gallery-after-major-renovation

A handout photo made available by the Greek Prime Minister's office shows Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (C) guiding by National Gallery Director Marina Lampraki-Plaka (2-R) and Culture minister Lina Mendoni (R), at the National Gallery, in Athens, Greece, 20 March 2021. [Dimitris Papamitsos/EPA/Handout

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the new, expanded building of the National Gallery in Athens on Saturday, to inspect progress in the extensive overhaul that has more than doubled its space compared to the old building.

Mitsotakis, accompanied by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, toured the hall with paintings presenting scenes from the 1821 Greek War of Independence and other rooms hosting modern Greek artworks.

He described the end result as “spectacular,” noting that it “reflects the love for a museum that symbolises the history of the modern Greek State.”

Mitsotakis will host a tour of the Gallery with his official guests who will visit Athens on March 24-25 for the 200-year anniversary from the Greek Revolution.

He also expressed the hope that an official inauguration of the National Gallery will be held in June, if the pandemic allows it.

Τhe area of the National Gallery now exceeds 20,700 square meters.