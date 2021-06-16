dior-fashion-show-at-panathenaic-stadium-celebrates-greece

Preparations are under way at Athens’ iconic Panathenaic Stadium, also known as the Kallimarmaro, for a show by French fashion powerhouse Christian Dior on Thursday.

Dior will present a multi-faceted tribute in the place where the Olympic Games were revived, focusing on the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution, honoring the influence of the Greek spirit in the evolution of European civilization. Blending tradition and modernity, the Dior Cruise Collection will highlight traditional Greek handicraft and the ancient Greek aesthetic values of light (phos) and beauty (kallos), while its message will be broadcast live around the world through its TV and social media channels.

For this collection, Dior collaborated with Greek creators from around the country specializing in the arts of weaving, embroidery and silk, as well as in pottery and jewelry, while also enlisting the support of local musicians and crew.

Approximately 400 high-profile guests are expected in Athens for the show, which starts at 9.30 p.m.

Dior is planning to also broadcast the event live in open areas in Soufli and Kalamata, two Greek towns that inspired the fashion house and connected it to local textiles and materials. In Athens, the event will be broadcast in the open space of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.