acropolis-fashion-shoot-reopens-criteria-debate

A recent decision by the Central Archaeological Council (KAS), the main guardian of Greece’s cultural heritage, to allow French luxury brand Christian Dior to use the Acropolis as the backdrop for an upcoming revival of its historic 1951 shoot at the ancient citadel, has sparked a fresh debate over the criteria involved in granting permission for such projects. For some observers, the original shoot at the Acropolis was connected with Greece’s efforts to promote a more extroverted outlook in the 1950s, heralding sweeping changes that set the country on another growth trajectory.