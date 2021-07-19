legendary-crooner-dies

Tolis Voskopoulos, a legend of Greece’s pop-folk music scene, died in Athens Monday, at the age of 80. He faced a series of health problems in recent years and died of a heart attack in an Athens hospital just a few days shy of his 81st birthday.

The youngest of 12 siblings, Voskopoulos was born on July 26, 1940 in the Piraeus suburb of Kokkinia.

Known for his expressive style and soaring ballads, he is regarded as one of Greece’s most commercially successful singers, having also performed in several films in the 1960s and 70s.

He is survived by his fourth wife, former actress and minister Angela Gerekou, and their daughter.