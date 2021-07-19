CULTURE TOLIS VOSKOPOULOS

Legendary crooner dies

legendary-crooner-dies
[ANA-MPA]

Tolis Voskopoulos, a legend of Greece’s pop-folk music scene, died in Athens Monday, at the age of 80. He faced a series of health problems in recent years and died of a heart attack in an Athens hospital just a few days shy of his 81st birthday.

The youngest of 12 siblings, Voskopoulos was born on July 26, 1940 in the Piraeus suburb of Kokkinia.

Known for his expressive style and soaring ballads, he is regarded as one of Greece’s most commercially successful singers, having also performed in several films in the 1960s and 70s.

He is survived by his fourth wife, former actress and minister Angela Gerekou, and their daughter.

Obituary Music
READ MORE
sophie-grammy-nominated-scottish-musician-dies-in-athens-at-age-34
NEWS

Sophie, Grammy-nominated Scottish musician, dies in Athens, at age 34

woman-s-body-found-in-sea-off-folegandros
NEWS

Woman’s body found in sea off Folegandros

un-migrant-deaths-on-sea-routes-to-europe-more-than-double
NEWS

UN: Migrant deaths on sea routes to Europe more than double

[Intime News]
NEWS

Professor Ioannis Kazazis, language specialist, found dead

one-dead-after-brawl-on-mykonos
NEWS

One dead after brawl on Mykonos

body-of-missing-french-woman-found-on-crete
NEWS

Body of missing French woman found on Crete