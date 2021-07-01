body-of-missing-french-woman-found-on-crete

The body of a French national who went missing in southwestern Crete last week was found by rescue teams on Thursday in a ravine at a distance of 5 kilometers from Elafonisi island, off the southwestern tip of Crete.

The 29-year-old woman was holidaying on the island when she disappeared some time around June 24, when she last spoke to her parents, informing them that she intended to visit Elafonisi, which can be accessed by walking along a shallow strip of water.

Authorities were alerted on Tuesday about her disappearance and a search party was put together to comb an area between Krios and Palaiohora, southwest of the town of Hania, where her car and personal items were found on Thursday morning.