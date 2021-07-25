rematia-theater-opens-week-long-program-of-free-events

The open-air Rematia theater in the northern Athenian suburb of Halandri presents a weeklong program of cultural events, free of charge.

Our Festival features Greek and foreign acts presenting music, theater, dance, video art and children’s shows, from Monday and through August 1.

The event is organized by the Halandri Municipality and since its first installment in 2005, it has hosted 592 artists in 118 events and entertained more than 10,000 spectators.