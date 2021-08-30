investment-bill-favors-building-of-creative-studios

A draft bill submitted to public consultation on Friday aims at attracting investment on studios of all kinds – for movies, TV programs, videos, games and audio.

The bill deems such investments “strategic,” meaning that they will enjoy advantages, such as a stable tax regime over 12 years, favorable site planning terms and an accelerated permit granting process, which cannot exceed 45 days.

Alex Pissios, founder of Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, itself a branch of Cinespace Film Studios, a series of studio facilities founded in Canada by Greek-Canadian Nick Mirkopoulos, has expressed an interest in building film studios in Greece.