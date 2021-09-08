thessaloniki-antiquities-being-restored-to-metro

As a number of ancient artifacts uncovered during excavations for the Thessaloniki metro started being returned as showpieces to the downtown Aghia Sofia station, more were being removed from the Venizelos Street station so they could be documented and analyzed.

The key exhibits at the northern port city’s Aghia Sofia station will be a Roman-era bath and fountain, which will be placed at each of its two entrances.

In further signs of progress on the much-delayed underground transport system, trials have started on the sections where construction has not been hampered by the discovery of antiquities.

Attiko Metro, the company responsible for the project, hopes to have the main line running by the end of 2023 and its extension to the suburb of Kalamaria within 2024.