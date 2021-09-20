abramovic-s-ode-to-callas-comes-to-athens

“Seven Deaths of Maria Callas,” an ambitious operatic project by pioneering performance artist Marina Abramovic, is coming to the Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in southern Athens. Speaking to Kathimerini, Abramovic describes the performance, which recreates the iconic opera diva’s famous onstage death scenes, as her “most feminist work” to date. A co-production of the Greek National Opera, the Bavarian State Opera (Munich), the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Opera National de Paris and the Teatro di San Carlo (Naples), the performance will be staged on September 24, 25, 26, 28 and 29.