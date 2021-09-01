CULTURE

Greece vying for one of eight spots at Disney's world nations showcase

Greece is seeking a place in the spotlight at the world nations exhibition at Epcot, a theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, USA, that celebrates the culture, architecture and cuisine of different countries.

According to a report in Greek Travel Pages on Wednesday, the Hellenic Electronics Center (HEC) has launched an online petition to gather support for a Greek pavilion at the theme park’s country showcase.

If successful, Greece would join Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Morocco, Japan, Italy, Germany, China, Norway and Mexico, plus themed pavilions on the American Adventure and the African Outpost. Norway was the last addition, made in 1988, according to GTP.

More than 3,500 people have reportedly signed the petition so far, putting Greece in the race against countries like Brazil and South Korea for eight new spots that have opened at the popular American theme park.

Epcot attracted more than 12.4 million visitors in 2019.

