Antiquities’ repositioning in metro station under fire

The process that began in September to reposition ancient finds from the Byzantine period at a metro station in Thessaloniki has so far been met with skepticism by archaeologists who say they are not properly integrated in their archaeological context.

More specifically, the endeavor taking place at the Aghia Sophia station has not achieved this goal so far, according to Melina Paisidou, associate professor of Byzantine archaeology at the Department of History and Archaeology of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

Her main objection is that the items are positioned at a higher level than where they were found.

“This is sampling at a height that is not in line with the archaeological context. Whether you see it there or in a museum, it is one and the same. This is not repositioning, it is a scenography in which other materials, like sand, have even infiltrated,” she stressed.