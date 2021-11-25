CULTURE

Ten rare Parthenon fragments to be exhibited

ten-rare-parthenon-fragments-to-be-exhibited

Ten fragments of the sculptural decoration of the Parthenon will be transferred to the Acropolis Museum from the warehouse of the National Archaeological Museum, where they have been kept until now, after the approval of the Central Archaeological Council (KAS).

The fragments include parts of human figures from the eastern and southern frieze of the Parthenon and its northern metopes and parts of a head from the northern frieze. 

The fragments were documented by the late archaeologist and researcher of ancient Greek sculpture and architecture Giorgos Despinis, and will soon find their place among the exhibits at the Acropolis Museum.

Archaeology Museum
READ MORE
pm-urges-return-of-parthenon-sculptures
CULTURE

PM urges return of Parthenon Sculptures

possible-water-damage-in-the-british-museum-s-parthenon-gallery
CULTURE

Possible water damage in the British Museum’s Parthenon Gallery

acropolis-hill-ancient-agora-to-close-on-june-18-20
CULTURE

Acropolis Hill, Ancient Agora to close on June 18, 20

summer-hours-for-archaeological-sites-museums-pushed-back-due-to-pandemic
CULTURE

Summer hours for archaeological sites, museums pushed back due to pandemic

[Intime News]
CULTURE

Seabed survey for power cable near Kythera reveals Classical-era shipwreck

Tourists visit the archaeological site of the temple of Zeus which is covered with hailstones after a sudden spring hailstorm in central Athens in April, 2019. [AP]
CULTURE

Greece calls for international action to mitigate effects of climate change on cultural heritage