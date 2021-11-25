ten-rare-parthenon-fragments-to-be-exhibited

Ten fragments of the sculptural decoration of the Parthenon will be transferred to the Acropolis Museum from the warehouse of the National Archaeological Museum, where they have been kept until now, after the approval of the Central Archaeological Council (KAS).

The fragments include parts of human figures from the eastern and southern frieze of the Parthenon and its northern metopes and parts of a head from the northern frieze.

The fragments were documented by the late archaeologist and researcher of ancient Greek sculpture and architecture Giorgos Despinis, and will soon find their place among the exhibits at the Acropolis Museum.