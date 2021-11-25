lse-to-host-virtual-launch-for-junta-book

The Hellenic Observatory at the London School of Economics will host the virtual book launch of Alexis Papahelas’ new book on the Greek junta “A Dark Room, 1967-1974” on November 25 at 6 p.m.

Papahelas, Editor-In-Chief of Kathimerini, will present his book, based on extensive interviews and the examination of original archive materials, and will discuss his research and the lessons learned with the Director of the Hellenic Observatory, Ken Featherstone.

The book covers the establishment and fall of the Greek Colonels regime, the involvement of the United States, the abortive coup in Cyprus, and the subsequent Turkish invasion of the island.

The event will be in English and will be free and open to all. To register for the event please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3Bz9JTF

The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Hellenic.Observatory.LSE